BRIEF-Williams Partners says cfo to retire in late 2017

March 10 Williams Partners Lp:

* Williams Partners Lp- Donald R. Chappel, chief financial officer of co to retire targeting late 2017

* Williams Partners Lp- Williams is initiating a search process to identify Chappel's successor - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2mqNbji Further company coverage:
