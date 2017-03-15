版本:
BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma increases qrtrly dividend to $0.39 per/share

March 16 Williams-sonoma Inc

* Williams-Sonoma, Inc. increases quarterly dividend by $0.02, or 5%, to $0.39 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
