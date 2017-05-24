BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Williams-sonoma Inc
* Williams-Sonoma, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results net revenues grow 1.2% with comparable brand revenue growth of 0.1% pottery barn comparable brand revenue sequentially improves 270bps gaap eps of $0.45, non-gaap eps of $0.51
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 revenue $1.112 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.11 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Williams-Sonoma inc says e-commerce net revenues in q1 17 increased 0.7% to $581 million from $576 million in q1 16
* Williams-Sonoma inc says e-commerce net revenues generated 52.2% of total company net revenues in q1 17 and 52.5% of total company net revenues in q1 16
* Williams-Sonoma inc says retail net revenues in q1 17 increased 1.8% to $531 million from $522 million in q1 16
* Williams-Sonoma inc sees 2nd quarter total net revenues $1,195 - $1,230 million
* Williams-Sonoma inc sees 2017 total net revenues $5,165 million - $5,265 million
* Williams-Sonoma inc sees q2 comparable brand revenue growth 2% - 5%
* Williams-Sonoma inc sees q2 diluted eps $0.55 - $0.61
* Williams-Sonoma inc sees 2017 non-gaap operating margin 9.4% - 9.6%
* Williams-Sonoma inc sees 2017 non-gaap diluted eps $3.45 - $3.65
* Williams-Sonoma inc sees fiscal year 2017 comparable brand revenue growth 1% - 3%
* Williams-Sonoma inc sees 2017 capital spending $200 million - $220 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.