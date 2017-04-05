版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma's CEO Laura Alber's total compensation for 2016 was $13.8 mln - SEC Filing

April 5 Williams-Sonoma Inc

* Williams-Sonoma Inc - CEO Laura Alber's total compensation for 2016 was $13.8 million versus about $14 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2o4A3Cy] Further company coverage:
