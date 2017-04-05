BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma's CEO Laura Alber's total compensation for 2016 was $13.8 mln - SEC Filing

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.
April 5 Williams-Sonoma Inc
* Williams-Sonoma Inc - CEO Laura Alber's total compensation for 2016 was $13.8 million versus about $14 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2o4A3Cy] Further company coverage:
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year