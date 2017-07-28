FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 小时前
BRIEF-Willis Lease Finance commits to offering of $335.7 mln in fixed rate notes
2017年7月28日 / 晚上9点10分 / 1 小时前

BRIEF-Willis Lease Finance commits to offering of $335.7 mln in fixed rate notes

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Willis Lease Finance Corp:

* Willis Lease Finance commits to offering of $335.7 million in fixed rate notes

* Willis Lease Finance - its unit has priced $335.7 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed rate notes

* Willis Lease Finance - Series A notes will have a fixed coupon of 4.69%, an expected maturity of approximately 10 years

* Willis Lease Finance - Series A notes will be issued at a price of 99.91487% of par and series b notes will be issued at a price of 98.29606% of par

* Willis Lease Finance - Series B notes will have a fixed coupon of 6.36%, an expected maturity of approximately 10 years

* Willis Lease Finance - Series A notes will have an expected weighted average life of 7.59 years and a final maturity of 25 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

