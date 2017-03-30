版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson CEO John Haley's FY 2016 total compensation was $28.85 mln - SEC filing

March 30 Willis Towers Watson Plc

* CEO John Haley's FY 2016 total compensation was $28.85 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2noyYTn) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐