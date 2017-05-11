版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson prices offering of $650,000,000 of senior notes

May 11 Willis Towers Watson Plc:

* Willis Towers Watson prices offering of $650,000,000 of senior notes

* Willis Towers Watson - pricing of offering by Willis North America of Willis North America's $650 million of 3.600% senior unsecured notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐