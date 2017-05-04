BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson reports Q1 EPS of $2.50

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Willis Towers Watson Plc:
* Willis Towers Watson reports strong first quarter earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.71
* Q1 earnings per share $2.50
* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $2.3 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $8.40 to $8.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For 2017, continues to expect constant currency revenue growth between 2 pct and 3 pct
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $8.45, revenue view $8.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $2.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.