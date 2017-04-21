版本:
BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson says cooperating in UK probe into aviation insurance broking

April 21 Willis Towers Watson

* Says cooperating fully with financial conduct authority in investigation into aviation insurance broking - emailed statement Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
