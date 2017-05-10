版本:
BRIEF-Wilmington Capital Management Q1 earnings per share C$0.00

May 10 Wilmington Capital Management Inc :

* Wilmington announces 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00

* Wilmington capital management - assets under management amounted to about $41.6 million as at March 31, 2017, consistent with those managed at Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
