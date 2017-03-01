BRIEF-Windstream Holdings Q4 sales $1.31 billion

March 1 Windstream Holdings Inc

* Sees 2017 adjusted capital expenditures to be between $790 million and $840 million

* Windstream Holdings Inc sees FY 2017 expects adjusted oibdar in range of $2.0 billion to $2.06 billion

* Windstream reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.94

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $1.31 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.34 billion

* Windstream Holdings Inc - Expects FY 2017 total service revenue declines to be similar to full-year 2016 trends