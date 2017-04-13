版本:
BRIEF-Windstream to acquire Broadview Networks

April 13 Windstream Holdings Inc

* Windstream to acquire Broadview Networks

* Windstream Holdings Inc - deal for $227.5 million.

* Windstream Holdings Inc - deal accretive to free cash flow

* Windstream Holdings Inc - deal creates $30 million in annual operating expense synergies

* Windstream Holdings Inc - Windstream intends to finance transaction with cash reserves and available revolving credit capacity

* Windstream Holdings Inc - Windstream expects to realize approximately $30 million in annual operating synergies within two years

* Boards of both companies unanimously approved transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
