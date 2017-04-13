BRIEF-Windstream to acquire Broadview Networks

April 13 Windstream Holdings Inc
* Windstream to acquire Broadview Networks
* Windstream Holdings Inc - deal for $227.5 million.
* Windstream Holdings Inc - deal accretive to free cash flow
* Windstream Holdings Inc - deal creates $30 million in
annual operating expense synergies
* Windstream Holdings Inc - Windstream intends to finance
transaction with cash reserves and available revolving credit
capacity
* Windstream Holdings Inc - Windstream expects to realize
approximately $30 million in annual operating synergies within
two years
* Boards of both companies unanimously approved transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: