BRIEF-Wingstop reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

BRIEF-Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 4 Wingstop Inc
* Wingstop Inc. reports fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 revenue $26.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wingstop Inc qtrly system-wide restaurant count increased 18.1% to 1,031 worldwide locations
* Wingstop Inc qtrly domestic same store sales declined 1.1%
* Wingstop Inc sees fiscal year 2017 system-wide unit growth of approximately 13% to 15%
* Wingstop Inc sees fiscal year 2017 low single digit domestic same store sales growth
* Wingstop sees FY fully diluted EPS growth of 19% - 21%, which reflects 29.3 million diluted shares outstanding, over 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.58
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $100.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
June 20 A parenting and child development specialist has sued Walt Disney Co and its Pixar unit, accusing them of stealing from her the concept for their 2015 blockbuster movie, "Inside Out."
BRASILIA, June 20 Brazil's federal police on Tuesday delivered to a top court justice the bulk of their investigation into allegations that President Michel Temer took bribes in exchange for political favors doled out to the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA.