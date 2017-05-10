版本:
2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Wingstop says expanding into European market

May 10 Wingstop Inc

* Wingstop inc - announced that it is extending its global reach by expanding into european market

* Wingstop inc - entered into agreement with lemon pepper holdings, which is set to open 100 locations in united kingdom over next 12 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
