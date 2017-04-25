版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-Wingstop to open 30 locations in Malaysia

April 25 Wingstop Inc:

* Wingstop - entered into international expansion agreement with great fundamentals Sdn. Bhd. to open 30 franchise locations in Malaysia over next 6 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
