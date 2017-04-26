版本:
2017年 4月 27日 星期四

BRIEF-WINMARK CORP SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR

April 26 Winmark Corp

* WINMARK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN CASH DIVIDEND

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.11 PER SHARE

* QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.11 PER SHARE REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF $0.01 FROM ITS PREVIOUS DIVIDEND RATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
