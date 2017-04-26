BRIEF-WINMARK CORP SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 Winmark Corp
* WINMARK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN CASH DIVIDEND
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.11 PER SHARE
* QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.11 PER SHARE REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF $0.01 FROM ITS PREVIOUS DIVIDEND RATE
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast