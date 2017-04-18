版本:
BRIEF-Winmark corporation reports Q1 earnings $1.22/shr

April 18 Winmark Corp:

* Winmark Corporation announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.22

* Qtrly total revenue $17.6 million versus $16.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
