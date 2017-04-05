版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Winnebago Industries announces secondary offering of common stock

April 5 Winnebago Industries Inc

* Winnebago industries announces secondary offering of common stock

* Commencement of underwritten public offering of 2.3 million shares of co by funds affiliated with Summit Partners, L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐