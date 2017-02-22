版本:
BRIEF-Winnebago Industries appoints John Murabito to its board

Feb 22 Winnebago Industries Inc-

* Winnebago Industries appoints John Murabito to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
