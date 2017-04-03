版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Winnebago Industries says Bryan Hughes appointed CFO

April 3 Winnebago Industries Inc:

* Winnebago Industries announces CFO transition

* Says Bryan Hughes appointed CFO

* Says Bryan Hughes appointed CFO

* Winnebago Industries Inc - Bryan Hughes to succeed Sarah Nielsen as chief financial officer

* Winnebago Industries Inc - Hughes will succeed Sarah Nielsen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐