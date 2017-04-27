BRIEF-Winpak appoints Olivier Muggli as CEO

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Winpak Ltd:
* Winpak announces the retirement of Bruce Berry and the appointment of Olivier Muggli as his successor to the position of president and CEO
* Winpak ltd - appointment of Olivier Muggli effective August 1, 2017
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F