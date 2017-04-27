版本:
2017年 4月 28日

BRIEF-Winpak appoints Olivier Muggli as CEO

April 27 Winpak Ltd:

* Winpak announces the retirement of Bruce Berry and the appointment of Olivier Muggli as his successor to the position of president and CEO

* Winpak ltd - appointment of Olivier Muggli effective August 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
