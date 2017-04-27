BRIEF-Winpak reports Q1 earnings per share $0.44

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Winpak Ltd
* Winpak reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue rose 15.2 percent to $228.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $213.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Winpak - Capital spending for 2017 is expected to be lower than "record-high amount achieved in prior year" and is expected to be in range of $55 to $65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F