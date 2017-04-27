BRIEF-Winpak reports Q1 earnings per share $0.44

April 27 Winpak Ltd

* Winpak reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue rose 15.2 percent to $228.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $213.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Winpak - Capital spending for 2017 is expected to be lower than "record-high amount achieved in prior year" and is expected to be in range of $55 to $65 million