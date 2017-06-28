版本:
2017年 6月 28日

BRIEF-Wins Finance qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.28

June 28 Wins Finance Holdings Inc

* Wins finance holdings inc. Reports unaudited and unreviewed fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $2.5 million versus $2.6 million

* Wins finance holdings inc - management is not confident co's results will continue to improve in future in view of slowdown of chinese economy

* Wins finance holdings inc - "expect continuing slowdown of chinese economy could substantially affect financial guarantee business in coming quarters"

* Wins finance holdings inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.40

* Wins finance holdings inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.39

* Wins finance holdings inc qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
