BRIEF-Wintrust Financial's Q2 earnings per share $1.11
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
焦点：美国概述北美自由贸易协定谈判策略 防止汇率操控亦纳入其中
亚洲主权投资者与私募型基金对决 抢投非公开上市资产
2017年7月18日 / 晚上8点42分 / 1 小时内

BRIEF-Wintrust Financial's Q2 earnings per share $1.11

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Wintrust Financial Corp

* Wintrust Financial Corporation reports record second quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 30% over prior year, and year-to-date 2017 net income of $123.3 million, an increase of 24% over prior year

* Q2 earnings per share $1.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total assets increased by $1.2 billion from prior quarter and now total $26.9 billion

* Qtrly net revenue $294.4 million versus $260.1 million

* Wintrust Financial Corp qtrly ‍net interest income $ 204.4 million versus $ 192.6 million last quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

