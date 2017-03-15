版本:
BRIEF-Wipro and Harte Hanks to offer marketing technology services

March 15 Harte Hanks Inc

* Wipro Ltd says its partnership with Harte Hanks to offer marketing technology services

* Wipro Ltd says as part of multi-year engagement, Wipro will upgrade Harte Hank's data analytics and applications platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
