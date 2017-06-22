版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 22日 星期四 18:53 BJT

BRIEF-Wipro collaborates with Red Hat for cloud application factory

June 22 Wipro Ltd:

* Says Wipro collaborates with Red Hat for cloud application factory powered by Red Hat openshift container platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
