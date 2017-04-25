BRIEF-Wipro expects more than 50 pct of employees in U.S. to be local in Q1FY18

April 25 Wipro Ltd

* Says anticipate growth momentum to return in Q2

* Says in Q1FY18, expect to have more than 50 percent of employees in U.S. to be local

* Says Q1 in FY18 has its own set of challenges due to uncertainty in U.S. Healthcare industry and structural disruption in retail

* "We have been significantly investing in u.s. In terms of increased hiring, setting up delivery centres"