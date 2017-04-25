BRIEF-Wipro expects more than 50 pct of employees in U.S. to be local in Q1FY18

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Wipro Ltd
* Says anticipate growth momentum to return in Q2
* Says in Q1FY18, expect to have more than 50 percent of employees in U.S. to be local
* Says Q1 in FY18 has its own set of challenges due to uncertainty in U.S. Healthcare industry and structural disruption in retail
* "We have been significantly investing in u.s. In terms of increased hiring, setting up delivery centres" Further company coverage:
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.