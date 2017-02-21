BRIEF-Wireless Telecom Group announces acquisition of Commagility Ltd

Feb 21 Wireless Telecom Group Inc:

* Wireless telecom group announces acquisition of commagility, ltd.

* Wireless telecom group inc says initial purchase price for commagility is comprised of $12.5 million in cash and $6.25 million of wireless telecom common stock

* Wireless telecom group inc - deal immediately accretive to margins and earnings

* Wireless telecom group inc says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to wireless telecom's gross and adjusted ebitda margins

* Wireless telecom group inc says total purchase consideration includes up to $12.5 million of additional cash consideration in form of a 24-month earn-out

* Wireless telecom group -cash portion of deal at close was funded from combination of cash on hand and borrowings from newly issued senior credit facility