BRIEF-Wisdomtree posts Q1 earnings per share $0.05

April 28 Wisdomtree Investments Inc

* Wisdomtree announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Qtrly total revenues $ 54.6 million versus. $ 50.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $53.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - U.S. listed ETF assets under management ("AUM") were $41.9 billion at March 31, 2017, up 4.4 pct from December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
