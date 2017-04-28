BRIEF-Wisdomtree posts Q1 earnings per share $0.05

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Wisdomtree Investments Inc
* Wisdomtree announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Qtrly total revenues $ 54.6 million versus. $ 50.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $53.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - U.S. listed ETF assets under management ("AUM") were $41.9 billion at March 31, 2017, up 4.4 pct from December 31, 2016
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes