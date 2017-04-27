BRIEF-WNS qtrly loss per ADS $0.10

April 27 WNS (Holdings) Ltd:
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year
earnings
* Q4 revenue rose 11.7 percent to $159.4 million
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $680 million to $713 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.74
* Qtrly loss per ADS $0.10
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $143.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* WNS (Holdings) Ltd says revenue less repair payments* is
expected to be between $680 million and $713 million for fy 2018
* WNS (Holdings) Ltd says expects adjusted diluted earnings
per ads to be in range of $1.88 to $2.04 for fy 2018
* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.95, revenue view $677.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
