公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 00:23 BJT

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting says it reaches agreement on acquisition of Tagetik

March 7 Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting :

* Wolters kluwer reaches agreement on acquisition of tagetik

* Announces it has reached agreement on acquisition of tagetik

* Deal for eur 300 million in cash

* Deal is expected to have positive but immaterial impact on Wolters Kluwer adjusted earnings in first full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
