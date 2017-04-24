BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer to explore strategic alternatives for Corsearch

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Wolters Kluwer Nv:
* Wolters Kluwer to explore strategic alternatives for Corsearch
* Wolters Kluwer NV - strategic alternatives to be considered include a potential divestment of business
* Wolters Kluwer - exploring strategic alternatives for Corsearch, trademark solutions business which is part of governance, risk & compliance division
* Wolters Kluwer NV - intends to mitigate expected dilution to adjusted earnings per share through share buybacks
* Wolters Kluwer NV - has retained Evercore as financial advisor to assist in its review of strategic alternatives for Corsearch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: