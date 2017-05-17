版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-Wood Group wins a ten-year services contract from Chevron

May 17 John Wood Group Plc:

* Signs global master services agreement with Chevron and is awarded conceptual engineering contracts for Tigris and Anchor

* Deal is a ten-year master services agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐