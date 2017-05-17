BRIEF-Wood Group wins a ten-year services contract from Chevron

BRIEF-BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources
* BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2syjqzO
May 17 John Wood Group Plc:
* Signs global master services agreement with Chevron and is awarded conceptual engineering contracts for Tigris and Anchor
* Deal is a ten-year master services agreement
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley