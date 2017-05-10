BRIEF-Woodrose provides update on acquisition of global stem-cell biotechnology company Novoheart Holdings Ltd

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Woodrose Ventures Corp
* Woodrose provides update on acquisition of global stem-cell biotechnology company Novoheart Holdings Ltd.
* Woodrose Ventures - Entered into an amendment to its share exchange agreement dated March 10, 2017 to acquire all of shares of Novoheart Holdings Ltd.
* Woodrose Ventures - As per amendment, co will now issue 68,634,800 post-consolidation shares for all of issued and outstanding shares of Novoheart Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)