版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-Woodrose provides update on acquisition of global stem-cell biotechnology company Novoheart Holdings Ltd

May 10 Woodrose Ventures Corp

* Woodrose provides update on acquisition of global stem-cell biotechnology company Novoheart Holdings Ltd.

* Woodrose Ventures - Entered into an amendment to its share exchange agreement dated March 10, 2017 to acquire all of shares of Novoheart Holdings Ltd.

* Woodrose Ventures - As per amendment, co will now issue 68,634,800 post-consolidation shares for all of issued and outstanding shares of Novoheart Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐