BRIEF-Woodson Capital Management LP reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Ooma Inc

April 3 Ooma Inc

* Woodson Capital Management LP reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Ooma Inc as of March 23, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
