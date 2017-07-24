FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 小时内
BRIEF-Woodward Q3 profit $0.85/shr
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
“通俄门”
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
深度分析
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
中国财经
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 晚上8点24分 / 1 小时内

BRIEF-Woodward Q3 profit $0.85/shr

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Woodward Inc

* Woodward reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.05 to $3.15

* Q3 earnings per share $0.85

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $2.1 billion

* Q3 sales $549 million versus I/B/E/S view $531.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Woodward Inc says aerospace segment net sales for Q3 of fiscal 2017 were $356 million, compared to $309 million for prior year Q3

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.11, revenue view $2.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below