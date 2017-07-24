BRIEF-Woodward Q3 profit $0.85/shr

July 24 (Reuters) - Woodward Inc

* Woodward reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.05 to $3.15

* Q3 earnings per share $0.85

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $2.1 billion

* Q3 sales $549 million versus I/B/E/S view $531.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Woodward Inc says aerospace segment net sales for Q3 of fiscal 2017 were $356 million, compared to $309 million for prior year Q3

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.11, revenue view $2.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: