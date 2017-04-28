版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Workday CEO Aneel Bhusri's FY17 total compensation was $2.2 mln

April 28 Workday Inc-

* CEO Aneel Bhusri's FY 2017 total compensation was $2.2 million versus $9.3 million in fy 2016 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pu83JW) Further company coverage:
