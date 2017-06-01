BRIEF-Workday reports Q1 loss per share of $0.31

June 1 Workday Inc
* Workday announces fiscal 2018 first quarter financial
results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 loss per share $0.31
* Q1 revenue $479.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $467.3
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Raising our fiscal 2018 outlook and are now expecting
subscription revenue of $1.705 to $1.720 billion, or growth of
32 pct to 33 pct
* Expect our Q2 subscription revenue to be between $420 and
$423 million, or growth of 37 pct to 38 pct
* Qtrly subscription revenues of $399.7 million, up 42.7
pct year over year
