2017年 2月 28日

BRIEF-Workday reports Q4 loss per share $0.52

Feb 27 Workday Inc:

* Workday announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.52

* Q4 revenue $436.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $430.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Workday Inc - "as we look ahead to fiscal 2018, we estimate that total revenues will be $2.005 billion - $2.025 billion or growth of 27-29pct"

* FY2018 revenue view $1.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
