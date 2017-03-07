BRIEF-Workhorse Group Inc announced it has received letters of intent from fleets totaling 2,150 of workhorse W-15 electric pickup trucks

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
March 7 Workhorse Group Inc
* Workhorse Group Inc - announced it has received letters of intent from fleets totaling 2,150 of workhorse W-15 electric pickup trucks
* Workhorse - letters of intent from Duke Energy, Portland General Electric, City of Orlando, Southern California Public Power Authority, Clean Fuels Ohio
* Workhorse - subject to development, regulatory approval and financing, once production commences, workhorse expects W-15 to have a $52,500 MSRP
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017