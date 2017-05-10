版本:
BRIEF-WORKHORSE GROUP Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.24

May 10 Workhorse Group Inc

* WORKHORSE GROUP REPORTS SALES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017

* Q1 SALES $1.7 MILLION

* QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
