公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一

BRIEF-Workhorse Group says received a letter of intent from Southern California Public Power Authority for 500 W-15 plug-in electric pickup trucks

Feb 27 Workhorse Group Inc

* Workhorse group inc- received a letter of intent from southern california public power authority for 500 w-15 plug-in electric pickup trucks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
