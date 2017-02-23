BRIEF-Workiva Inc Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.18

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 Workiva Inc
* Workiva Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.18
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $46.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $45.5 million
* Workiva sees Q1 total revenue is expected to be in range of $50.3 million to $50.7 million
* Workiva sees Q1 GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.25 to $0.26
* Workiva sees Q1 non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.14 to $0.15
* Workiva sees FY total revenue is expected to be in range of $203.0 million to $206.0 million
* Workiva sees FY GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $1.18 to $1.26
* Workiva sees FY non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.72 to $0.80
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $50.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.66, revenue view $206.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
