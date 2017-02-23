BRIEF-Workiva Inc Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.18

Feb 23 Workiva Inc

* Workiva Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $46.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $45.5 million

* Workiva sees Q1 total revenue is expected to be in range of $50.3 million to $50.7 million

* Workiva sees Q1 GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.25 to $0.26

* Workiva sees Q1 non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.14 to $0.15

* Workiva sees FY total revenue is expected to be in range of $203.0 million to $206.0 million

* Workiva sees FY GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $1.18 to $1.26

* Workiva sees FY non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.72 to $0.80

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $50.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.66, revenue view $206.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S