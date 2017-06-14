版本:
BRIEF-World Acceptance files for non-timely 10-K

June 14 World Acceptance Corp:

* Files for non-timely 10-K

* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway

* World Acceptance Corp says intends to cooperate with the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ regarding internal investigation

* World acceptance says as result of ongoing investigation, currently unable to file form 10-K until more information becomes available pursuant to investigation

* World acceptance says expects to file the form 10-K by June 29, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2stBVIy) Further company coverage:
