版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-World Acceptance reports Q4 EPS of $3.64

May 9 World Acceptance Corp:

* World Acceptance Corp reports fourth quarter

* Q4 earnings per share $3.64

* Q4 revenue $144.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $133.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
