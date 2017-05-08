BRIEF-World Acceptance says entered into eleventh amendment to amended and restated revolving credit agreement

May 8 World Acceptance Corp
* World acceptance corp - on may 8, 2017, co entered into
an eleventh amendment to amended and restated revolving credit
agreement
* World acceptance - eleventh amendment amends revolving
credit agreement to extend maturity date under revolving credit
agreement from june 15, 2018 to june 15, 2019
* World acceptance - eleventh amendment amends revolving
credit agreement to increase commitments from $370.0 million to
$480.0 million
* World acceptance corp - eleventh amendment amends
revolving credit agreement to restrict certain bulk purchases of
finance receivables by co - sec filing
