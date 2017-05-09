版本:
BRIEF-World Point Terminals LP announces quarterly revenue $25.2 million

May 9 World Point Terminals LP

* World Point Terminals, LP announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Quarterly revenue $25.2 million

* World Point Terminals LP- Net income was $0.27 per unit for three months ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
