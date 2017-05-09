BRIEF-World Point Terminals LP announces quarterly revenue $25.2 million

Oil firms could waste trillions if climate targets reached-report
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
May 9 World Point Terminals LP
* World Point Terminals, LP announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Quarterly revenue $25.2 million
* World Point Terminals LP- Net income was $0.27 per unit for three months ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
* 40 pct for Japan firms say domestic demand is biggest headache
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia