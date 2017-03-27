版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-World Wrestling Entertainment-Wrestlemania to be available live in China for first time

March 27 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc

* World Wrestling Entertainment-Wrestlemania to be available live in China for first time on PPTV Sports via pay-per-view at 7:00 am Beijing time on April 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐