BRIEF-Worthington Industries says declared quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share

June 28 Worthington Industries Inc

* Worthington Industries Inc - declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share from prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
