版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Worthington Q4 earnings per share $0.87

June 28 Worthington Industries Inc:

* Worthington reports fourth quarter and fiscal year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.87

* Q4 sales $845.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $786.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐